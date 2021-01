Farmers Protest : Now the eighth round of farmer-government meeting will be held on January 8

Today, is the 41st day of the farmers protest, the farmers are still stick to your demands, even the solution of the seventh round of talks has not been found. There will be a meeting of farmers organization at 2 pm today, in which farmers will decide the strategy ahead. On the other hand, on 8 January, the time for the eighth round of talks between the government and the farmer has been decided.