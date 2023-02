videoDetails

Firing on the main witness against Atique Ahmed, shots Umesh Pal after entering the house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Umesh Pal, the main witness of the Raju Pal Murder Case of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has been shot dead. In this attack, Umesh Pal's security guard Sandeep Nishad was also shot and died.