Foreign Minister said about China border dispute - India is capable of protecting its interests

China-India Relations: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has given a big statement on China border dispute. He has said that we want good relations, but good relations cannot be at the cost of our national interest.

|Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 01:07 PM IST
China-India Relations: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has given a big statement on China border dispute. He has said that we want good relations, but good relations cannot be at the cost of our national interest.

