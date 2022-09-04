Foreign Minister said about China border dispute - India is capable of protecting its interests

China-India Relations: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has given a big statement on China border dispute. He has said that we want good relations, but good relations cannot be at the cost of our national interest.

