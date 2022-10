Former captain Virat Kohli: Action has been taken in Virat video leak case

| Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

Action has been taken in Virat video leak case. Crown Perth Hotel Management has apologized. Indian team is in Australia for T20 World Cup. During this, the video of former captain Virat Kohli's room has been leaked. After the video leaked, Virat complained to the management. A fan of Virat made a video of his room and posted it on social media.