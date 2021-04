Ghaziabad: Fierce fire breaks out on second floor of Jaipuria Mall at Indirapuram Area

On Tuesday (April 13), a huge fire broke out in Jaipuria shopping mall in Indirapuram area of ​​Ghaziabad. As soon as the information was received, the fire department put several fire tenders into service. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. There have been no reports of any casualties so far.