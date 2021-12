Ghaziabad: Subhash Chandra will attend 'Vaish Traders Mahakumbh'

A big event is going to be held on 19th December at Kamala Nehru Ground in Ghaziabad. This is the event of Virat Vaishya Merchant Mahakumbh in which eminent people of Vaish society will participate. Along with Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP leader Rajesh Agarwal and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Poddar will also attend the event.