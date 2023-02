videoDetails

Government Has Formed Sit Team On Kanpur Brahmin Death Incident During Bulldozer Action

| Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Government has taken major action regarding painful accident that took place during bulldozer action on illegal encroachment in Kanpur. SIT team has been constituted regarding Kanpur Dehat fire incident. There are two members in this SIT Team which includes Kanpur ADG and Commissioner.