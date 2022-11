Gyanvapi Case Verdict: What did the lawyers of the Hindu side say on the court's decision?

| Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 05:57 PM IST

The Muslim side has got a shock on the Gyanvapi case from the Varanasi court. The court has rejected the application of the Muslim side on 7 November. The reactions of the lawyers of the Hindu side have come to the fore on the court's decision. They said that there will be a hearing on permission for worship on December 2, in which we will demand the right to worship immediately.