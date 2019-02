Have PM Modi received blessings of Mulayam Singh?

Posters thanking Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav were put up in Lucknow on Wednesday after the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament and said that he hopes to see him back in power after the general elections this year. Now the question on today's debate is: Have PM Modi received blessings of Mulayam Singh?