Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Suspense in Congress over CM's Face

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

Congress won a landslide victory against BJP in Himachal. But despite this, suspense is there in Himachal Congress. So far it has not been decided who will be the candidate for the post of CM. Along with this, a meeting has been organized in Shimla today at 12 noon.