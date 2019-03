Holika Dahan: JeM Chief Masood Azhar, PUBG game effigies to be burnt in Mumbai

People often come up with unique ideas to celebrate festivals and something unique was seen in Mumbai this year. An effigy of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and PUBG was seen in the city. Effigies to be lit as part of the Hindu festival of Holika Dahan.