Idgah case: Karnataka High Court Allows Celebrations At Idgah Ground

With the rejection of the petition by the High Court, the preparations for the Ganesh festival have started at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi. The activists associated with Hindu organizations raised the slogans of Ganpati Bappa.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
