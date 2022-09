If this is changed in the car, then heavy challan can be deducted!

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 07:14 AM IST

Some modifications are considered completely illegal in India and can lead to heavy challan cut.tinted glass It is completely illegal to get the windows of cars tinted now.modified steering It is illegal to install it because the stock steering has airbags whereas the modified steering does not. This may put your safety at risk.