In democracy, everyone's emotions need to be taken into account: Sadhguru at WION Global Summit

Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, while speaking to the audience at WION's Global Summit said that practical situations need to be handled in different ways when human conflicts occur. He pointed out that in a democracy everyone's emotions and considerations need to be taken into account, although it becomes difficult at times.

Feb 20, 2019, 17:05 PM IST

