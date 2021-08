Indian Govt: COVID-19 R-Value more than 1 in 8 States and UTs, Coronavirus spreading rapidly here

The Indian government on Tuesday said that the R-value is greater than 1 in eight states and union territories of the country. The R-value actually indicates the speed at which the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading. Corona is spreading rapidly in eight states and union territories including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.