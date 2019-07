International Court of Justice to pass verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case today

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Hague is scheduled to deliver its verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday. The 49-year-old Jadhav, who is a retired Indian Navy officer, was awarded the death penalty by a Pakistani military court in April 2017 on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial. Watch this video to know more.