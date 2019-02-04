हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Is this Mamata Banerjee's 'Satyagraha' or 'Dictatorship' in Bengal? Watch debate

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah accusing them of trying to organise 'coup' in West Bengal. Is this Mamata Banerjee's 'Satyagraha' or 'Dictatorship' in Bengal? Watch this debate to know more.

Feb 04, 2019, 12:56 PM IST

