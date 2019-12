ISRO launches RISAT-2BR1 and nine customer satellites by PSLV-C48

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on December 11 launched a radar imaging earth observation satellite, RISAT-2BR1 and nine customer satellites by PSLV-C48 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. PSLV-C48, which is the 50th mission of PSLV, launched RISAT-2BR1 from the First Launch Pad (FLP) at 3.25 pm (IST).