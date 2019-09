It's a serious issue if people in J&K are unable to approach the High Court: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday heard a bunch of pleas filed by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other people over the abrogation of Article 370 and the situation which has emerged in erst while state of Jammu and Kashmir due to this decision of Central government. Watch this video to know more.