Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist sympathizers will be monitored through GPS tracker

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Taking lessons from the Hamas war, major preparations are being made in India. GPS tracker is being used to keep an eye on the movement of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. This GPS tracker is being fitted in the ankles of terrorist sympathizers. Jammu and Kashmir has become the first state to do so.
