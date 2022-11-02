Jharkhand News: ED tightens its grip on CM Hemant Soren again, troubles increased

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 01:58 PM IST

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Thursday in the illegal mining case. After which Soren's troubles may increase. In fact, on Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was summoned for questioning in the mining case. According to sources, he has been asked to appear before the ED tomorrow at 11 am. The ED has already arrested a person named Pankaj Mishra in this case.