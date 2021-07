Jitan Ram Manjhi points out ‘loopholes’ in implementation of liquor ban in Bihar

Former Bihar chief minister, and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi on July 01 pointed out ‘loopholes’ in implementation of liquor ban in Bihar and said that rich people are consuming alcohol freely and poor are in jail. “There are some loopholes in the implementation of liquor ban. Poor people are being sent to jail. But rich people are freely consuming alcohol. Over 2 lakh poor people are in jail right now” HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi