J&K: Encounter with terrorists again in Pulwama, Army surrounded 4 terrorists

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama since late night. Encounter is going on in Hanjin Rajpora area of ​​Pulwama. It is being told that the security forces have surrounded four terrorists. According to media reports, there is news of a soldier being martyred during cross-firing.