videoDetails

Joint action of IT and ED on meat traders in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

The Income Tax Department has conducted raids in Uttar Pradesh. The Income Tax Department has conducted this raid on the meat traders of UP. The Income Tax Department has raided four companies of UP for four days. In which black money worth 1200 crores has been detected.