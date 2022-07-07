Kaali Poster Controversy: First insult to mother Kali.. now targeting Shiva-Parvati
'Kaali' director Leena Manimekalai has made a new post on Twitter, on which a controversy has started. In this post, two people are shown smoking in the guise of Shiva ji and Mata Parvati. These people are giving their feedback.
'Kaali' director Leena Manimekalai has made a new post on Twitter, on which a controversy has started. In this post, two people are shown smoking in the guise of Shiva ji and Mata Parvati. These people are giving their feedback.