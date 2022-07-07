Kaali Poster Controversy: First insult to mother Kali.. now targeting Shiva-Parvati

'Kaali' director Leena Manimekalai has made a new post on Twitter, on which a controversy has started. In this post, two people are shown smoking in the guise of Shiva ji and Mata Parvati. These people are giving their feedback.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

