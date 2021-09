Kangana Vs Javed Akhtar: Kangana does not trust Andheri court: says lawyer

Kangana Ranaut has appeared in the court today in the defamation case, but her lawyer says that Kangana does not trust the Andheri court and she wants the case to be transferred to another court. Earlier, the Andheri court had warned of issuing an arrest warrant against Kangana for her non-appearance.