Kanjhawala Case: Eyewitness shares details On Delhi Incident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

A case of brutality has come to fore on New Year's night from Delhi's Kanjhawala. A Baleno car dragged a 20-year-old girl for about 13 kms. CCTV footage of this accident has been released. 5 accused have been arrested in the case.