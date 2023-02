videoDetails

Kanpur Brahmin Death: Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Scathing Attack On Government,says,'You Only Talk About Destruction'

| Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

Brahmin Mother and Daughter were burnt alive during Bulldozer Demolition work in Kanpur. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi attacked government over Bulldozer Incident and said, 'You only talk about destruction.' On the other hand, Owaisi lashed out at Dhirendra Shastri's statement about Hindu nation.