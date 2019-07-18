close

Karnataka floor test: Before crucial trust vote, Kumaraswamy targets BJP

After weeks of high-voltage political drama in the state of Karnataka which saw several MLAs tendering their resignations, the fate of the coalition government of Janata Dal-Secular and Congress - one way or the other - could well be sealed on Thursday as it faces floor test inside the Vidhana Soudha. The outcome of the floor test could decide if HD Kumaraswamy remains as the Karnataka Chief Minister or if his 13-month tenure - marked with in-fighting, suspicion, allegations and even tears - will come to a shattering end. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 18, 2019, 13:06 PM IST

