Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP alleges Owaisi on the path of Jinnah!

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 12:04 AM IST

The politics of polarization is now taking place even in the Gujarat elections. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has tried to incite Hindu-Muslim politics by calling himself Bhaijaan in his public meeting in Surat. Owaisi had to face opposition in his own public meeting and black flags were shown. BJP is alleging that Owaisi is following the path of Jinnah. That's why there is a big debate in 'Kasam Samvidhan' on this issue.