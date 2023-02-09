NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Now Lucknow will become Lakhanpur?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
The names of many major and historical cities in Uttar Pradesh have been changed. In such a situation, BJP MP from Pratapgarh Sangam Lal Gupta has advocated changing the name of state capital Lucknow. He wrote a letter to the Central and UP government saying that Shri Ram had handed over the kingdom of Lucknow to Laxman, so it should be named after Laxman. While reacting on this issue, Swami Prasad Maurya has accused the BJP of adopting election gimmicks. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

All Videos

Russia-Ukraine war: USA is hopeful of PM Modi's intervention... | Putin | Zelenskyy | Biden | Russia
Russia-Ukraine war: USA is hopeful of PM Modi's intervention... | Putin | Zelenskyy | Biden | Russia
New York Fashion Week: It's not just models hitting the ramp this season... | Fashion | Dogs | Cats
New York Fashion Week: It's not just models hitting the ramp this season... | Fashion | Dogs | Cats
The full story of 'Operation Dost'... in the words of the Indian Ambassador to Turkey
4:59
The full story of 'Operation Dost'... in the words of the Indian Ambassador to Turkey
BJP has fulfilled its HIRA promise, says PM Modi
6:31
BJP has fulfilled its HIRA promise, says PM Modi
Badhir News: Madani extends hand of friendship with Bhagwat
5:49
Badhir News: Madani extends hand of friendship with Bhagwat

Trending Videos

Russia-Ukraine war: USA is hopeful of PM Modi's intervention... | Putin | Zelenskyy | Biden | Russia
New York Fashion Week: It's not just models hitting the ramp this season... | Fashion | Dogs | Cats
4:59
The full story of 'Operation Dost'... in the words of the Indian Ambassador to Turkey
6:31
BJP has fulfilled its HIRA promise, says PM Modi
5:49
Badhir News: Madani extends hand of friendship with Bhagwat
kasam samvidhan ki,lucknow name change,lucknow name change news,lucknow name changed yogi,lucknow change name,Lucknow News,lucknow news change name,lucknow name change news today,lucknow news change name cm yogi,lucknow name change latest news live,name change in lucknow,Lucknow,lucknow new name,lucknow name change latest news,lucknow news change name top news,name change process in lucknow,new name of lucknow,rename lucknow,Deepak Chaurasia,