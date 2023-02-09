videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Now Lucknow will become Lakhanpur?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

The names of many major and historical cities in Uttar Pradesh have been changed. In such a situation, BJP MP from Pratapgarh Sangam Lal Gupta has advocated changing the name of state capital Lucknow. He wrote a letter to the Central and UP government saying that Shri Ram had handed over the kingdom of Lucknow to Laxman, so it should be named after Laxman. While reacting on this issue, Swami Prasad Maurya has accused the BJP of adopting election gimmicks. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.