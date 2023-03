videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: SP President Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 12:19 AM IST

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and two of his MPs Shafiqur Rahman Burke and ST Hasan alleged that the central government is trying to woo a particular class in view of the 2024 elections. BJP retaliated on this. BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the work of Vilap Mandali is to mourn. Watch today's debate on this big issue in kasam samvidhan ki.