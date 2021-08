Kashmir 2.0 | J&K: Tight security arrangements on the 2nd anniversary of Article 370's abrogation

August 5 is the day when Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2019. On August 5, 2019, Articles 370 and 35(A) were repealed, which gave the erstwhile state its special status and the right to define its domicile rules. Watch Zee News' special coverage 'Kashmir 2.0'.