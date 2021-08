Kashmir 2.0: Listen to the testimony of the youths returned to the mainstream from terrorism

On the one hand, the Operation All Out against terror is going on in Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand it is also very important that new terrorists should be prevented from forming. In this special offer of Zee News, after the removal of Article 370, listen to the testimony of the youths who returned to the mainstream from terrorism, how they were able to get out of the clutches of terrorism.