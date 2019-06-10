close

Kathua case: Court praises Zee News' evidence, hails channel for bringing out actual truth

A special court in Punjab's Pathankot said in its verdict that the evidence broadly supports the news clip of Zee News relating to the presence of accused Vishal Jangotra alias Shamma at Meeranpur, Muzaffarnagar during the period of occurrence and as in the present case Raju Kerni, Zee News Bureau Chief, Jammu (DW-15), has certified the CD and the pen drive to be genuine one as per actual occurrence and without modification, therefore the same certainly be relied upon for reaching at a just decision.

Jun 10, 2019, 20:20 PM IST

