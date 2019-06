Kathua rape case verdict: Three get life imprisonment, 5-year jail term for others

Three of the six convicted in the rape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua were awarded life imprisonment by a special court in Pathankot today. The remaining three accused were sentenced to five years imprisonment. The seventh accused, Vishal, was acquitted by the court. #KathuaParSachKiJeet #KathuaRapeCaseVerdict #KathuaVerdict