Khalistani Leader Amritpal arrested with weapons by Punjab Police- Sources

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
Quoting sources, it has been learned that Jalandhar police has arrested Amritpal with weapons. Amritpal and his companions were going to a private function.

