videoDetails
Khalistani Leader Amritpal arrested with weapons by Punjab Police- Sources
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 18, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
Quoting sources, it has been learned that Jalandhar police has arrested Amritpal with weapons. Amritpal and his companions were going to a private function.
All Videos
8:36
Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh arrested in 'Nakodar', sources claim weapons found
2:25
Shahed-191: Has Iran upgraded its popular drone? | Tech It Out
5:28
Badhir News: Imran Khan gets big relief from Lahore court
13:39
Pakistan News: Uproar outside Imran Khan's house, 10 thousand policemen in Zaman Park
2:52
Pakistan News: Lathicharge on supporters of Imran Khan, police enter inside the house
Breaking News,Amritpal Singh,amritpal singh news,amritpal singh khalsa,WHo is Amritpal Singh,bhai amritpal singh,amritpal singh latest news,amritpal singh interview,amritpal singh punjab police,amritpal singh live,amritpal singh speech,Amritpal,amritpal singh on khalistan,waris punjab de amritpal singh,amritpal singh arrest,fir on amritpal singh,ajnala amritpal singh,amritpal singh today news,amritpal singh marriage,