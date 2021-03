Kiska Bengal: PM Modi's address at Kolkata's brigade ground, in response Mamata Banerjee's roadshow

Prime Minister Modi will hold a public meeting at the Brigade Ground in Kolkata. BJP claims that more than 10 lakh people will join this public meeting and this will be the biggest rally in the history of Bengal. On the other hand, Mamta Banerjee has reached Siliguri where she will protest against the rising prices of LPG.