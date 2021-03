Kiska Bengal: The biggest Publicity war in Bengal today

PM Modi will hold a rally near Bankura University in West Bengal at 1 pm. On the other hand, in East Midnapore, there will be the biggest struggle today, Mamata Banerjee will rally in three places in Midnapur, which is called the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari. Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold a rally at Egra in East Midnapore.