Know complete details of PM Modi's road-show before nomination file

The roadshow will begin after the meeting and will start from the Lanka Gate of Benaras Hindu University. Here, PM Modi will garland a statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. During the entire course of the roadshow, PM Modi will be welcomed at around 150 places. The roadshow will also pass through the predominantly Muslim areas of Madanpura and Sonarpura.