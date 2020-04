Kumaraswamy's son marries amid lockdown, over 200 people gathered together

Amid the coronovirus lockdown, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil got married to Congress leader and former minister's grandniece Revathi in a big VIP wedding at the farmhouse, about 28 km from Bengaluru. Photos and videos on social media clearly show that neither social discrimination nor any caution was taken by the political giants during the rituals.