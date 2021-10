Lalu Yadav elder son Tej Pratap to hold 'Janshakti Rally' in Patna

The dispute between Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, son of former Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, is increasing. Meanwhile, in Patna today, Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap's Janshakti Yatra is going on. Watch this report for more details.