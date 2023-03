videoDetails

Land For Job Scam: Know What ED get after raid from Lalu's house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

ED's raid on Lalu family and his close ones. Raid lasted for more than 14 hours at 24 places including Delhi-NCR. 1.5 kg of jewellery, lakhs of cash and US dollars have been recovered.