Lata Mangeshkar is reacting to the treatment- Doctor

After being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for 28 days, many elders reached the hospital to meet Lata Mangeshkar, doctors say that Lata Mangeshkar's health is improving, at present, Lata Mangeshkar has reached again on ventilator, Lata Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle also came to meet him.