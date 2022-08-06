LG had passed the new excise policy twice, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is holding a press conference. Manish Sisodia has said that the new liquor policy of the Delhi government was implemented only after the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

