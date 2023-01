videoDetails

LG seeks detailed report of Delhi Kanjhawala Incident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

There is a wave of indignation among the people in the case of brutality with a 20-year-old girl in Delhi. Due to this, a large number of people have gathered outside the Sultanpuri police station. LG has summoned the Delhi Police Commissioner and sought a report on the incident.