Lok Sabha 2019: BJP to contest 25, Shiv Sena gets 23 seats in pre-poll alliance in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena will fight on 23 seats while BJP will contest 25 seats from Maharashtra in Lok Sabha elections in 2019 as the two parties announced a pre-poll alliance in the state. Watch this video to know more.

Feb 18, 2019, 21:06 PM IST

