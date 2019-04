Lok Sabha election 2019: BJP will do a Tripura in Odisha and West Bengal, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

On the sidelines of Zee Media's India Ka DNA conclave, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confidence that BJP will do better in the southern states in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. He also said that the party will replicate its electoral success in Tripura in other eastern states as well.