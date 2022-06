Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP starts strategizing to form a new government

Amidst the political turmoil in Maharashtra, the strategizing has started in the BJP to form a new government. If sources are to be believed, Shinde has been offered 13 ministerial posts.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 06:54 PM IST

