Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'My determination is still strong,' says Uddhav Thackeray

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given a big statement. Uddhav Thackeray said that he is ready to leave the post of Shiv Sena chief. Although he also said that I have not given up the fight yet.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 05:41 PM IST

